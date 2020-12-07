Liberia: Pres. Weah Applauds Finland on Independence Day Observance

7 December 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia, and in his own name, extended hearty congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Finland on the occasion commemorating the Independence Anniversary of that country.

In the message to his Finnish counterpart Mr. SauliNinisto, President George Manneh Weah indicates that as Liberia joins Finland in celebrating its independence, Liberians will remember the invaluable contributions made by the Finnish Refugee Council in multiple areas of Liberia's development agenda including vocational and entrepreneurship training and functional literacy and education.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a release dated 4 December says President Weah expresses hope that the friendly relations subsisting between the two countries and peoples will be further enhanced as both governments collaborate towards the stimulation of activities that will develop and enhance the skills of women and youth of Liberia.

He then wishes for President SouliNinisto sustained good health and success in his endeavors, and for the people of Finland renewed happiness and prosperity.--Press release

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved.

