Africa: En, Fr, PR - S Africa, Mozambique, Angola All Get Big Wins At Cosafa Qualifiers for Total U-20 Afcon

South Africa and Mozambique both recorded big wins in their Group A clashes to set up a showdown for top spot next week as the COSAFA Qualifiers for TOTAL U-20 AFCON, Mauritania 2021 provided plenty of goals on Sunday.

South Africa defeated Lesotho 7-0 to send them tumbling out of the competition after back-to-back defeats, and sound an emphatic warning of their potential in the remainder of the tournament.

Lesotho were behind early when captain Thapelo Mohale turned the ball into his own net, before Rowan Human added a second for the home side.

Two goals either side of halftime from Sinenjongo Mkiva and Oswin Appollis sealed the points for the South Africans, before Mkiva profited from goalkeeper error to add a fifth midway through the half.

He then completed his hat-trick with a neat turn and finish to add the cherry on top of a dominant performance, but there was still time for a strike by Tshepo Myeni as he scored from close-range.

Mozambique set up their showdown with South Africa in Group A after a 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe that likely ends the latter's chances of reaching the semifinals.

Zimbabwe had the greater of the play, but Mozambique used their chances better and goals from Simon Cipriano and Gabriel Pinho sealed the victory.

It leaves them on six points from their two games, and needing just a draw when they clash with hosts South Africa on Tuesday to book a place in the semifinals.

Angola claimed a 4-0 victory over Botswana in Group C to keep their semifinals hopes alive, though they must now likely hope the Botswanans defeated Eswatini in their final game on Tuesday.

Eswatini still lead the pool on head-to-head after they beat Angola in their opener, but the later came to life against Botswana as a brace each for last year's top-scorer Ambrosini Salvador and Tangu Gastao saw them improve their goal-difference markedly.

Only the top team in each pool as well as best-placed runner-up advance to the semifinals, while the two finalists at this year's competition will win a place at the 2021 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

In order to make the best runner-up place calculation fair, the results against the bottom teams in Groups A and B will be discarded, keeping the likes of Angola in Group C in the running.

The action will continue on Monday with two games in Group B, which is expected to be closely fought after a tight opening round of games.

Malawi and Zambia both won their openers by narrow 1-0 scorelines and will hope for something similar this time round.

Comoros came close to hold Malawi in their opener but conceded deep into injury-time at the end of the game, and now take on Zambia in the early game at 12h30.

It is a must-win if they are to keep their semifinal hopes alive, while defending champions Zambia will hope for a more clinical performance and go into the final game against Malawi with their destiny in their own hands.

Namibia and Malawi clash in the later kick-off at 15h30, with both having impressed with their qualities in their first games, even if Namibia's ended in a loss to Zambia.

You can follow all the action live with our stream on www.cosafa.tv or via our website, www.cosafa.com.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Group A

Mozambique 2 (Cipriano 57', Pinho 85') Zimbabwe 0

Lesotho 0 South Africa 7 (Mohale 6'og, Human 17', Mkiva 43', 62', 86', Appollis 46', Myeni 90')

Group C

Botswana 0 Angola 4 (Salvador 43'pen, 90', Gastao 66', 90')

MONDAY'S FIXTURES

Group B

12h30 (10h30 GMT) - Comoros vs Zambia

15h30 (13h30 GMT) - Namibia vs Malawi

STANDINGS

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Mozambique 2 2 0 0 3 0 3 6

South Africa 2 1 1 0 9 2 7 4

Zimbabwe 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 1

Lesotho 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Malawi 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Zambia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Comoros 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

GROUP C P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Eswatini 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Angola 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 3

Botswana 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

TOURNAMENT STATS

Matches Played: 8

Goals scored: 21

Biggest victory: Lesotho 0 South Africa 7 (December 6)

Most goals in a game: 7 - Lesotho 0 South Africa 7 (December 6)

GOALSCORERS

3 goals - Sinenjongo Mkiva (South Africa)

2 - Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Simon Cipriano (Mozambique), Tangu Gastao (Angola), Ambrosini Salvador (Angola)

1 - Rowan Human (South Africa), Mohlala Makola (South Africa), Golden Mashata (Zambia), Yamikani Mologeni (Malawi), Lexington Mujokoro (Zimbabwe), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (Zimbabwe), Tshepo Myeni (South Africa), Majahesibili Ndlovu (Eswatini), Gabriel Pinho (Mozambique)

Own goal - Thapelo Mohale (Lesotho)

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

La sensation mozambicaine, le carton sud-africain

L'Afrique du Sud, le Mozambique et l'Angola ont été les grands vainqueurs de la troisième journée de la phase de groupe de la COSAFA U20 Championship. Les trois formations n'ont eu aucun mal pour se défaire de leur adversaire respectif.

Le carton de la journée est à mettre au crédit de l'Afrique du Sud qui a étrillé le Lesotho sur le score sans appel de 7-0. Mkiva a été le grand artisan de ce succès éclatant avec ses trois buts inscrits. Les Amajimbos restent au deuxième rang de la poule A avec quatre unités. Ils affronteront le Mozambique, leader de la poule A dans ce qui s'annoncera comme une rencontre décisive pour la survie des deux formations. Après deux revers, le Lesotho est éliminé du tournoi.

Le Mozambique continue de briller. Les jeunes Mambas ont assez facilement dominé le Zimbabwe 2-0 dimanche au Wolfson Stadium durant la troisième journée de la COSAFA U20 Championship. Simon Cipriano a ouvert le score sur pénalty à la 57e minute. Pinho a donné plus de relief au score en marquant également. Il s'est distingué en fin de rencontre.

Après deux succès probants, le Mozambique peut légitiment prétendre à une place dans le dernier carré. Quant au Zimbabwe, il est déjà éliminé de la compétition. Il reste un dernier match aux Zimbabwéens pour sauver l'honneur. Les Mozambicains quant à eux, pourront au pire ambitionner de finir meilleur second sur l'ensemble des trois groupes.

Le Botswana a complètement raté son entame dans la compétition. Les Botswanais ont été totalement dépassés par l'Angola qui veut toujours y croire dans cette compétition. Les Angolais se sont facilement imposés 4-0. Salvador et Gastao ont chacun inscrit un doublé dans cette rencontre. L'Angola n'a donc plus son destin en main et devra attendre le dernier match du groupe C entre l'Eswatini et le Botswana pour savoir s'il sortira de ce groupe. Mais les chances sont quasi-inexistantes.

Les pensionnaires du groupe B seront de nouveau de sortie ce lundi. Le Malawi et la Zambie, co-leaders de cette poule, affronteront respectivement la Namibie et les Comores. Pour rappel, seul le premier de chaque groupe atteindra la demi-finale ainsi que le meilleur second sur l'ensemble des trois groupes.

La lutte s'annonce donc très âpre d'autant que deux billets seront offerts aux deux finalistes de la compétition pour disputer la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2021 destinée aux U20 l'an prochain.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Moçambique quase nas "meias" e África do Sul relança a luta!

A selecção sub-20 de Moçambique voltou a dar um passo importante, ao derrotar, hoje, a sua congénere do Zimbabwe por 2-0, mercê dos golos apontados por Simon Cipriano (57´), na conversão de uma grande penalidade e Gabriel Pinho, a passagem do minuto 85, na segunda jornada do grupo "A", do Campeonato da categoria do Conselho das Associações de Futebol da África Austral (COSAFA), que arrancou no dia 3 de Dezembro, na cidade de Nelson Mandela Bay (Port Elizabeth), devendo terminar no dia 13 do mesmo mês.

Quem também redimiu-se foi a África do Sul, que goleou o Lesotho por 7-0, depois do empate por duas (2-2) bolas, na primeira jornada diante do Zimbabwe. Com estes resultados, Moçambique lidera a tabela classificativa do grupo com seis (6),seguida da equipa anfitriã, África do Sul com quatro (4) pontos e o Zimbabwe com um (1).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Southern Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Entretanto, num outro desafio, os representantes de Angola, receberam venceram o Botswana por 2-0, no desfecho da primeira jornada do grupo "C". Uma entrada em falso para o Botswana, que tem a obrigação de vencer no próximo jogo, tal como os angolanos, que escorregou na primeira jornada.

De resto, Moçambique teve uma primeira parte que dominou e teve o jogo sob seu controlo. Duas ocasiões soberanas de golo foram desperdiçadas por Valdemiro (18´ e 45´+3) e, mesmo assim, não ofuscou o notável trabalho dos "Mambinhas". Com uma primeira parte mais defensiva, os treinados de Dário Monteiro, técnico da formação moçambicana entraram transfigurados na segunda etapa. José Zavala (DJ), o melhor em campo no jogo passado, criou a situação de penálti a favor de Moçambique no minuto 56 e, na cobrança Simon atirou a contar (1-0). Gabriel Pinho, que entrou a substituir, foi o autor do segundo golo marcado na cobrança d um ponta-pé-de-canto, cabeceando forte não dando hipóteses de defesa ao kepper contrário.

Será na próxima jornada que Moçambique e África do Sul, irão bater-se. O jogo está marcado para nesta terça-feira, no Wolfson Stadium, pelas 15.30 horas. Para todos os efeitos, Moçambique tem quase assegurado o seu lugar, como o segundo melhor de todos. A qualificação, essa, irá depender do que poderá acontecer amanhã, no grupo "B", quando as Comores e a Zâmbia entrarem em cena, quando forem 12.30 horas, no terreno acima citado e, ainda no mesmo local, a Namíbia receber o Malawi.

Neste momento, a Zâmbia e Malawi lideram o grupo "B", amos com três pontos, depois de disputada a primeira jornada.

Tal como recomenda o formato da competição, as equipas estão dispostas em três grupos (ABC), em que transitam para as meias-finais apenas os primeiros melhores classificados de cada e o segundo melhor de todos.

Frisar que é nesta competição onde sairão os representantes da zona para o Campeonato Africano das Nações (CAN). Segundo a Confederação Africana de Futebol (CAF) deu a saber cada zona organizará um torneio que qualificará os seus representantes: CAN Sub-17, Marrocos 2021 e Sub-20, Mauritânia 2021 respectivamente.