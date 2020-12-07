Mozambique: Covid-19 - 95 New Cases and 183 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday reported a further 95 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease - but this was outweighed by the 183 people who made a full recovery from Covid-19.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, to date 237,408 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 853 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 478 were from Maputo city, 78 from Gaza, 68 from Sofala, 55 from Inhambane, 51 from Maputo province, 42 from Cabo Delgado, 41 from Nampula, 16 from Tete, 15 from Zambezia, and nine from Manica.

758 of these tests gave negative results, and 95 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings to 16,133 the number of cases detected in Mozambique since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March. Of the new cases, 83 are Mozambicans, eight are Portuguese, two are South Africans, one is Zimbabwean and one is Maltese. 50 are men or boys and 45 are women or girls. Five are children under the age of 15, and six are over 65 years old.

As has become the norm in recent weeks, the overwhelming majority of cases were from Maputo - 71 from Maputo city and ten from Maputo province. Thus, between them, Maputo city and province accounted for 85.3 per cent of the new cases. There were also seven cases from Gaza, four from Inhambane and three from Zambezia.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 95 new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release added that, in the previous 24 hours, six Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital and four new cases were admitted, all from Maputo city. There are now 37 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (31 in Maputo, one in Matola, one in Tete and four in Zambezia).

The release added that, in the same period, 183 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (108 in Maputo city, 46 in Sofala, 22 in Nampula, four in Inhambane and three in Cabo Delgado). The number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic now stands at 14,343, which is 88.9 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus.

There are now 1,653 active cases of Covid-19, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,369 (83 per cent of the total); Cabo Delgado, 74; Maputo province, 56; Gaza, 48; Zambezia, 30; Inhambane, 27; Tete, 19; Nampula, 12; Niassa, 10, Manica, eight. Sofala is the only province which now has no active cases of Covid-19.