Ethiopia: President Sahlework Urges Countries to Exploit Sport for Peace, Unity

Addis Ababa — President Sahlework Zewdie urged countries to exploit the potent tool of sport sustain peace and unity.

Higher officials including the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), Mustapha Berraf, Ethiopian Olympic Committee (EOC) President, Ashebir Woldegiorgis have attended the meeting.

At the opening of the Extraordinary General Assembly of ANOCA, President Sahlework said "Sport, as we all know, is a powerful tool for unity and peace."

"We learn, through playing sports, the basic lessons of life how to work with others to reach a common goal, how to follow rules, how to strategize and win, and equally as importance is learning how to lose and make space for others to have their day," she noted.

The president elaborated that Ethiopia's contribution to African Olympics is remarkable.

The nation is looking not only to strengthen this position in the world athletics but having the ambition to go beyond the athletics and expand in to new sport, she said.

The president underlined that Ethiopia's membership to ANOCA is the vital in achieving both national and continental goals.

In sport, as it is in governance there is power in unity she said, adding that continental unity without doubt leverage to increase global inference and reach on common objectives.

"We must think beyond sports and identify ways to leverage our influence and resources to engage and empower the youth of Africa. You can count on Ethiopia to stand with you in the achievement of this goal," she highlighted.

The meeting of the organization that unites the 54 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of Africa will deliberate on key issues about the continent's Olympic sports, it was indicated.