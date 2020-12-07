Ethiopia: Ambassador Nassise Chali Confers With Canadian MPs

6 December 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Ambassador to Canada, Nassise Chali held a webinar discussion with members of the Canadian Parliament and Executive members of the Ethio-Canadian Network for Advocacy and Support regarding current situation in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Nassie explained the achievements of the sweeping reform under the new political dispensation that improved the legal system which expand the political sphere and restructured the National Election Board that freed it from undue influences.

However, she said the TPLF clique was busy undermining the reform exhibiting unruly behaviors including masterminding ethnic and religion based violent actions all over the country.

The ambassador stated that the TPLF has attacked the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces in Tigray Regional State.

Following the attack the government lost all its patience, restraint and requests for negotiation and reconciliation to peacefully resolve issues, she pointed out.

The law enforcement operation in Tigray is now over with the control of Mekelle, she stated adding that the government has continued to manhunt the perpetrators to bring them before the court.

Commending Ambassador Nassise Chali for her detailed briefing on the current situation in Ethiopia, the Canadian Members of Parliament underlined that civilians must be protected in the law enforcement operation.

The MPs expressed their country's willingness to support the Government of Ethiopian, including consultations on rehabilitation activities, building a national consensus and the upcoming general elections in Ethiopia.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Rob Oliphant, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages were among the attendees of the meeting.

Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency.

