Kenya: Njuri Ncheke Leaders Back Nairobi Deputy Governor Nominee Anne Mwenda

6 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

A group of Meru leaders has rallied behind Nairobi Deputy Governor nominee Anne Mwenda ahead of a court ruling on the process of her nomination.

The High Court in Nairobi is set to rule on whether Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had the powers to nominate Ms Mwenda, who was the county's disaster management and coordination chief officer.

Sonko selected her to take over from Polycarp Igathe, who resigned in January 2018.

The leaders of the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders want Ms Mwenda allowed to take position in case Governor Sonko is removed from office.

Josphat Murangiri Kiriinya, the secretary-general in charge of operations, said they expect a favourable ruling that will clear Ms Mwenda for vetting and appointment.

"Mwenda has all the qualifications for the position. She should be given the chance to lead," Mr Kiriinya said, noting she would be the first person from the community to hold a senior position in the Nairobi County government.

"Nairobi is a cosmopolitan county, not the preserve of only five tribes. We are also stakeholders in Nairobi," he said.

Sonko case

In February, Justice Mumbi Ngugi directed the Nairobi County Assembly not to vet Ms Mwenda until a case challenging her nomination, that was filed by Nairobi voter Peter Agoro, is heard.

Governor Sonko nominated Ms Mwenda in January after he was barred from accessing his City Hall office because of a criminal case against him.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji objected to the nomination, terming it illegal and a violation of Sonko's bail terms.

However, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared Ms Mwenda after she presented all the documents it required.

"Were it not for the court case, she would be next in line for the Nairobi governor position, considering Sonko is facing removal from office," said Mr Kiriinya.

