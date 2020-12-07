Ethiopia: Bishoftu to Host Seventh Edition Road Race

opinion

The Ethiopian Athletics Federation's (EAF) seventh edition road race is set take place on December 6, 2020, in Bishoftu. 301 clubs, regional, elite and individual athletes are expected to participate with over 250,000 birr prize money on the line.

According to EAF's statement, athletes over the age of 18 are eligible to participate in the race. Winners will get from 2,000 to 30,000 birr in prize money depending on their standing. Furthermore, the winners will also get to represent Ethiopia at the international stage.

In this regard, the competition presents as an opportunity for athletes to perform at the highest level. The competition was scheduled for last year; however, the EAF had to postpone the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to Marathon Competition Rankings, Road Running competitions are ranked in 3 different categories, namely: combined ranking of the Men's and Women's races, Men's Road running ranking and Women's Road Running ranking.