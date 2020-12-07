Ethiopia: Bishoftu to Host Seventh Edition Road Race

5 December 2020
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Dawit Tolesa

The Ethiopian Athletics Federation's (EAF) seventh edition road race is set take place on December 6, 2020, in Bishoftu. 301 clubs, regional, elite and individual athletes are expected to participate with over 250,000 birr prize money on the line.

According to EAF's statement, athletes over the age of 18 are eligible to participate in the race. Winners will get from 2,000 to 30,000 birr in prize money depending on their standing. Furthermore, the winners will also get to represent Ethiopia at the international stage.

In this regard, the competition presents as an opportunity for athletes to perform at the highest level. The competition was scheduled for last year; however, the EAF had to postpone the race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar to Marathon Competition Rankings, Road Running competitions are ranked in 3 different categories, namely: combined ranking of the Men's and Women's races, Men's Road running ranking and Women's Road Running ranking.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Reporter

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.