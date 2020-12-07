South Africa: Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Colloquium Asks If SA's Corruption and Failure to Deliver Services Are Indicators of a Failed State

6 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Ailing state-owned entities and infrastructure, State Capture and Covid-19 relief looting may all be indicators of a broken democracy. Is South Africa well on its way to becoming a failed state? This question was posed during a colloquium organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Saturday, 5 December, to deliberate on the state of SA's democracy.

The colloquium coincided with the launch of a report by the foundation titled #FixOurDemocracy released in commemoration of the late statesman, Nelson Mandela on the anniversary of his death.

Multiple challenges beset South Africa, coupled with economic stagnation and many have been deliberating whether or not the country is fast becoming a failed state, or at least following that trajectory.

Fix Our Democracy

"We need to demystify what we mean when we talk about a failed state," said Marius Oosthuizen, a trend analyst and teacher at the Gordon Institute for Business Science (GIBS).

Oosthuizen said discourse around whether SA is a failed state cut across two views. One view argues that the country is a failed state based on the premise that it is beset by multiple challenges like corruption, high crime rates and failed public institutions. While the other view argues that SA...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.