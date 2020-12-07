South Africa: Ahmed Kathrada Foundation Colloquium Asks If SA's Corruption and Failure to Deliver Services Are Indicators of a Failed State

analysis

Ailing state-owned entities and infrastructure, State Capture and Covid-19 relief looting may all be indicators of a broken democracy. Is South Africa well on its way to becoming a failed state? This question was posed during a colloquium organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation on Saturday, 5 December, to deliberate on the state of SA's democracy.

The colloquium coincided with the launch of a report by the foundation titled #FixOurDemocracy released in commemoration of the late statesman, Nelson Mandela on the anniversary of his death.

Multiple challenges beset South Africa, coupled with economic stagnation and many have been deliberating whether or not the country is fast becoming a failed state, or at least following that trajectory.

Fix Our Democracy

"We need to demystify what we mean when we talk about a failed state," said Marius Oosthuizen, a trend analyst and teacher at the Gordon Institute for Business Science (GIBS).

Oosthuizen said discourse around whether SA is a failed state cut across two views. One view argues that the country is a failed state based on the premise that it is beset by multiple challenges like corruption, high crime rates and failed public institutions. While the other view argues that SA...