Ethiopia: Derartu Runs for EAF Presidency

opinion

Derartu Tulu, the first black African woman to win an Olympic gold medal, has been nominated to run for the Presidency of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation (EAF) to preside over the coming four years. Derartu, who has been appointed as the interim President of the EAF on November 15, 2018, is now officially vying for the position.

The candidates for the December 14, 2020 vote were confirmed by the EAF on November 30, 2020. Derartu, nominated by the Oromia regional state, will contend for the position with the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' Region (SNNPR) representative, Tefera Mulla.

Derartu was in charge of the federation after she replaced Haile Gebrselassie following his resignation citing improper protests made by several athletes. Back then, Haile, elected in 2016, nominated Derartu as President with the then General Assembly backing the appointment.

Ethiopian athletes have participated in various championships and continental competitions, breaking records in some occasions. To that effect, Ethiopian duo Letsenbet Gidey and Ababel Yeshaneh were nominated for the World Athletics Award.

Derartu, a former Ethiopian Olympic Committee executive member, has also been elected as the Vice President of East African Athletics Region (EAAR). In addition, she has been elected as a board member of the African Athletics Confederation.

In related news, Sydney Olympic gold medalist, Gezahegn Abera was nominated for membership of the Executive Committee of the EAF. Gezahegn, who ended his running career due to repeated injuries, was put forth by the Oromia Regional State.

In addition to Gezahegn, CEO of one of the largest commodity trading companies in Ethiopia, Belayeneh Kindie was nominated by the Amhara Regional State for executive committee membership of the EAF.

Each region is expected to send two nominees, male and female, for the Executive Committee that will have nine members including the President.