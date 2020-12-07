Zimbabwe: Recalls On MPs 'Draconian', Says Settlement Chikwinya

MBIZO MP Settlement Chikwinya has described as 'draconian', recalls on MPs from parliament, coupled with the 'rewarding' of politicians who would have lost elections in the affected seats.

Chikwinya made the remarks during a motion in the House of Assembly to pay condolence messages to Kuwadzana MP Miriam Mushayi following her death last September.

Mushayi was an MP from the MDC Alliance-led by Nelson Chamisa.

However, Chikwinya told the house, Mushayi had died a bitter woman because of Section 129 (k) of the Constitution which allows a political party to recall MPs.

"She died a bitter woman because earlier on, she witnessed her fellow Members of Parliament elected on an MDC Alliance ticket being decimated by Section 129 (k) in this House," he said.

Over 30 MDC Alliance MPs have been recalled from Parliament on the instructions of the MDC-T led by interim leader, Thokozani Khupe for having ceased to be party members.

Khupe has since occupied a seat previously belonging to one of the recalled MPs who was a proportional representative lawmaker.

"I don't think if we were going to wake her (Mushayi) up today, she would be happy with the provisions of Sections 129 (k), a very unfair, draconian piece of legislation that rewards those who lost what they did get and so I think she died a bitter woman.

"Mushayi was keen to see a fair electoral field, an environment where the winner would be congratulated by the loser. Honourable Mushayi gave us immense contributions towards our electoral laws," said Chikwinya.

"I think when we gather here in parliament, we must also be able to think and legislate in posterity."