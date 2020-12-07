South Africa: Widow of Murdered Top Cop Charl Kinnear Wants Answers - Including Why Her Cellphone Was Tracked

analysis

The widow of murdered Cape Town anti-gang unit police officer Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear wants to know who conspired to kill her husband and to see the guilty parties prosecuted and sentenced.

It took Nicolette Kinnear more than two months to start picking up the pieces, enduring excruciating pain and heartbreak and regaining her composure. It has been an arduous journey for the widow and her two children since the day her husband was gunned down in front of their house at 10 Gearing Road, Bishop Lavis, Cape Town on 18 September.

When the fatal shots were fired around 3pm, Kinnear's cellphone was pinged more than 2,000 times. It was pinged again 25 minutes after the shooting, and then the pinging stopped. Former rugby player and debt collector Zane Kilian has been arrested in connection with the murder.

It is the state's case that the exact movement of Kinnear on that day and at the time he was shot ensured that the meticulous murder plot was carried out to the letter. It is against this backdrop that Kilian is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful interception of communication.

"I was aware that both my...