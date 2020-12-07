Africa: South Africa and India Took a Stand for Covid-19 Patients Everywhere. Here's Why African Leaders Should Back It

6 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Candice Sehoma for Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Developing nations have the capacity to scale up their responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, but they're continually hamstrung by barriers set up by Big Pharma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent mention of the local generics firm Aspen Pharmacare's manufacturing ("fill and finish") of a Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine candidate - currently being trialled in South Africa - raised hopes.

Aspen has the capacity to manufacture 300 million doses of the J&J vaccine for both emerging and developed markets. What didn't get much attention is the fact that J&J - and not Aspen - holds the intellectual property rights to this vaccine and therefore maintains the power to decide how it will be distributed and allocated to countries.

Assuming that most doses of this vaccine candidate have already been secured by high-income countries, South Africa and the rest of the continent are left in the lurch about how many doses will be left for them.

The J&J vaccine candidate is the only one, so far, that would only require a single dose per person, presenting fewer logistical challenges in terms of follow-up, because patients wouldn't have to return to health facilities to get a second shot.

The battle...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

