Africa: Civil Society Watch, 7-13 December 2020

analysis

This week, civil society events are geared towards observing two international days - Human Rights Day and Anti-Corruption Day, while other organisations focus on the prospects of the Covid-19 vaccine.

International Human Rights Day

On Thursday, 10 December, the world observes International Human Rights Day. This day was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948 with the establishment of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The UDHR is a milestone document that proclaims the absolute rights which everyone is entitled to as a human being.

International Human Rights Day provides us with an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of human rights in rebuilding the world we want and the need for global solidarity and our shared humanity.

This year's theme, Recover better, relates to the Covid-19 pandemic and focuses on the need to build back better by ensuring human rights are central to recovery efforts.

Thursday sees the start of a two-day webinar hosted by the Human Rights Centre (HRC) on the Future of human rights education. The first panel starts at 1pm with speakers Dr Patricia Palacios-Zuloaga (HRC) Dr Koldo Casla, and Dr Daragh Murray (Digital Verification Unit), and will examine human rights education as a...