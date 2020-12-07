Africa: Burst Bio-Bubble Could End England Tour to South Africa

analysis

England's short tour to South Africa could be called off after the first One-Day International was cancelled on Sunday.

Two members of staff and two members of the England touring party, staying at the plush Cape Town hotel where South Africa and England are based, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

As a result, the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series could be called off as this was the third known breach of the supposedly biosecure (bio-bubble) environment.

Within an hour of announcing the delayed start in Paarl on Sunday, the match was abandoned. The result is that the entire tour, which was scheduled to end on Wednesday, could finish without a ball bowled in the ODI series.

The first ODI, which had originally been scheduled for Newlands on Friday, was delayed because of a positive Covid-19 test in the Proteas camp. That match was postponed to Sunday. But after Sunday's cancellation, whether the two remaining matches go ahead is up in the air as the spread of the outbreak is still being investigated.

"Following the test results, two members of the England touring party have returned unconfirmed positive tests for Covid-19," CSA said in a statement on Sunday. "The players...