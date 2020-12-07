Namibia: Threat of Fracking Looms Large Over Okavango Delta and Other Conservation Areas

6 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Geoff Davies

You won't believe it: A Canadian company is bringing a rig to Namibia and then to Botswana to ascertain the potential for fracking in - wait for it - the Okavango Delta and Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area in Botswana and northern Namibia.

Daily Maverick has already published an article on this (16 September 2020). Now the deadly rig is due in Walvis Bay on 9 December. Deadly, because you can only ascertain the potential for gas and oil by drilling, and thereby threatening the unique geological structure of the Okavango Delta.

Mystery shrouds plans to start fracking near Namibia's Kavango River and Botswana's Tsodilo Hills

ReconAfrica's permit area in north eastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana fall wholly within the boundaries of the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA) in which the international border of five nations converge.

Horrendous. Unbelievable that such a scheme could be proposed and planned, and even approved by the governments involved. A scheme that will destroy some of the most sacred and spectacular places, not only in Africa but the world.

This drilling will bring death to the Okavango Delta and its unique and teeming wildlife. It will bring death to the indigenous San people and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

