Kenya/Algeria: Gor Pair Algerian Side Belouizdad in Champions League First Round

6 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sport

Nairobi — Kenyan football giants Gor Mahia will face Algerian side Belouizdad in the First Round of the African Champions League.

Gor, who eliminated Rwandese side APR, will travel to Algiers for the first leg to be played December 22 before hosting the return leg on January 6 next year.

A win for K'ogalo on aggregate will guarantee them a place in the prestigious group stages, something that they have been yearning for.

Last season, Gor bowed out of the competition at the same stage after losing to Egyptian titans Zamalek to be relegated to the CAF Confederations Cup where they were knocked out by Congolese side DC Motema Pembe.

Stand-in-coach, Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has a huge task in guiding the Kenyan champions through past the North African side.

Head-to-head, Gor has not been that lucky against Algerian sides and this will be a true test for Omollo.

K'Ogalo are yet to launch their 2020/21 Premier League campaign and it is yet to be seen who will guide them in the local scene.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

