Lesotho/South Africa: Amajita Run Riot As They Sink Lesotho

Amajita proved too strong for Lesotho as they dismantled the neighbours 7-0 to claim an impressive victory in the COSAFA U20 championship that is currently taking place in Port Elizabeth.

Things did not look good for Lesotho from the first whistle as Thapelo Mohale slotted home an own goal to give South Africa a lead on the 5th minute.

The goal seemed to have disorganized Lesotho and they could not contain pressure from South Africa allowing Rowan Human to extend the lead for Amajita on the 16th minute before Sinejongo Mkiva sealed the first half with the third goal for the 2019 runners up on the 42nd minute.

Oswin Appollis who was on the scoresheet against Zimbabwe in the opening encounter was yet again on form and opened the second half with a well-worked goal to give Amajita a 4-0 lead on the 46th minute.

Mkiva was the man of the moment as he completed his brace on the 61st minute before capitalizing on Lesotho's 'defensive errors to complete a memorable hat-trick on the 85th minute becoming the first player to get the feat so far in the tournament.

The last goal of the game came from substitute Tshepo Myeni on the 90th minute.

South African coach Helman Mkhalele was jubilant with the way his players converted their chances.

"I am so happy with the way the boys played. They played according to instructions and this was our game plan".

"We knew they would be sitting back and for us it was important to make runs behind their defensive lines and make sure that each and every opportunity we get, we make use of it," said Mkhalele.

The coach further stated that destiny is in their hands as they head to the last group round game against Mozambique on Tuesday, 8 November 2020 (Kickoff 15:30pm).

Lesotho U20... ... ... ... ... (0) 0

South Africa U20... ... ..(3) 7

