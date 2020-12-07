Malawi: Royal Brace Takes Lions Top, Bullets Win Against Chitipa

7 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Zomba-based Red Lions FC , who are making a return to the TNM Super League after a season in the second-tier league, are now leading the top-flight table with seven points from three games.

The Malawi Defence Force side from Cobbe Barracks saw off Ntopwa FC 2-1 at Kamuzu Stadium.

Royal Bokosi scored both goals to take the lions top of the 16-team top-flight.

Ntopwa's goal was scored by Mphatso Magaleta.

The Bangwe township-based Amagheto Kids are now fifth on the table with three points from two matches.

Defending champions Nyasa Bullets registered their first win of the campaign at Karonga Stadium on Sunday against Chitipa United 2-0 after going down against Karonga United 24 hours earlier.

Hassan Kajoke and Mike Mkwate scored for the People's Team.

Bullets are now fourth with four points from three games.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.