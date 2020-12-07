Malawi Cooking Oil Distributor Rues Smuggling of Product From Mozambique

7 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Balaka-based Cutrate Traders has supported the re-introduction of 16.5 percent value added tax (VAT on cooking oil but has urged authorities to curb smuggling of the product from Mozambique.

Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe admits that smuggling is a major threat to the local industry.

Smuggling is the illegal importation or exportation of goods subject to customs control.

Cutrate Traders acting general manager Austin Majawa, whose firm is a distributor of cooking oil in the Eastern Region, said since the introduction of VAT, cooking oil manufactures have raised prices of the product but about 30 percent resulting in them losing business.

He said this has compelled unscrupulous traders to buy cooking oil from Mozambique and smuggle it into the country through porous borders in the region.

"We used to buy a 200 litters drum of cooking oil at K18 000, but now the price has gone up to K200 000 and this is killing our business as people are no longer buying from us," said Majawa.

He added that the problem is not necessary the re-introduced VAT but the inability by government to curb smuggling of cooking oil in the country, saying they are now stuck with drums of cooking oil as people prefer to buy cheap smuggled from Mozambique where there is no VAT on cooking oil.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.