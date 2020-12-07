Malawi: Tn Stars Inflict Moyale With Second Consecutive Defeat

From a 3 -o loss against Mtopwa Football Club in Blantyre last weekend, Moyale Barracks Football Club suffered yet another humiliating 1-2 loss at home, Mzuzu Stadium, on Sunday against TN Stars of Kasungu.

The visitors who were trampled 3 nil by Ekwendeni Hammers on Saturday managed to take back home three points; a result of hard work, resilience, team spirit and individual brilliance which lacked in the Saturday match.

Just 14 minutes into the game, Gift Chunga scored the first goal for TN Stars as Moyale Barracks looked disjointed from the first whistle.

The visitors dominated possession throughout the first half and gave the soldiers no chance to come close to their Ghanaian goalkeeper Blackson Kotey.

Lawrent Banda and Trouble Banda were able to flash individual brilliance with beautiful clever footwork and excellent exchange of passes as they attacked the soldiers.

Just a minute from recess, Gift Chunga took a decent free kick which was tapped in by Chiletso Zoya to put the game at 0-2 in favour of the visitors.

The soldiers tried to organise themselves but resorted to long searching balls with an aim to allow their attackers chase and attempt shots at goal. Black Alisteni's shot in the 5th minute from 46 metres hit the cross bar with the TN Stars goalkeeper beaten.

A thunderous free kick by veteran Gastin Simkonda in the 62nd minute was ably parried over the cross bar by TN Stars goalkeeper Blackson Kotey.

But five minutes later, Brown Magaga managed to find the back of the net to bring the game to 1-2. The soldiers then piled more and more pressure in a quest to get an equaliser but when youthful referee David Chinoko blew the final whistle, it was TN Stars who had to smile in celebration and there was visible humiliation on the part of the soldiers.

Speaking after the match, Moyale Barracks coach, Collings Nkuna, accepted defeat saying his charges were not serious on the ball.

"It's our own problem. We need to sit down and make a post-mortem of our performance. I don't know maybe the players have something in their hearts because they are doing well in training but not in matches," lamented Nkuna.

The winning coach, Joseph Malizani, expressed delight at collecting three points in Mzuzu.

"It was a good game. We however lost our rhythm because Moyale were playing aimless long balls and that confused our style of play. We are still trying to jell as we have roped in a good number of players form the second tire league," explained Malizani.

With this second consecutive loss, the Lions of Kaning'ina are now anchoring the log with no point from two games while TN Stars are on position 9 with 3 points from three games.

In Karonga, Nyasa Big Bullets beat Savenda Chitipa United by 2 goals to nil and they are now on position 4 with 4 points from 3 games. Hassan Kajoke and Mike Mkwate scored the two goals for Bullets.