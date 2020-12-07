Ethiopia: War in Tigray - the Battle for What Constitutes the 'Ethiopian Nation'

1 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Namhla Matshanda

The past continues to haunt Ethiopia, with the current conflict in Tigray bringing into sharp focus the unresolved 'national question' - whether or not cultural federalism can co-exist with an overarching Ethiopian national identity.

History has shown us that Ethiopian leaders have been unable or unwilling to address, in a transparent and genuine manner, the issue of the Ethiopian "nation".

Ironically, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was propelled into power in 2018 specifically to try to pacify the restive Oromo region that protested against the government's inability to deliver true federalism.

Yet under his leadership, the country finds itself in a state of war because of his attempts to return to state centralisation and to bring an end to the cultural federal experiment that has been in place since the 1990s.

The newly formed Prosperity Party under the leadership of Ahmed appears to hark back to a past of state centralisation and homogenisation - a crude attempt that denies the complex cultural diversity of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's cultural federalism was an attempt by the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to address the "national question". This was unchartered territory in Ethiopia and the move polarised Ethiopians and the marginalised alike.

Many in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.