Ethiopia: War in Tigray - the Battle for What Constitutes the 'Ethiopian Nation'

analysis

The past continues to haunt Ethiopia, with the current conflict in Tigray bringing into sharp focus the unresolved 'national question' - whether or not cultural federalism can co-exist with an overarching Ethiopian national identity.

History has shown us that Ethiopian leaders have been unable or unwilling to address, in a transparent and genuine manner, the issue of the Ethiopian "nation".

Ironically, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was propelled into power in 2018 specifically to try to pacify the restive Oromo region that protested against the government's inability to deliver true federalism.

Yet under his leadership, the country finds itself in a state of war because of his attempts to return to state centralisation and to bring an end to the cultural federal experiment that has been in place since the 1990s.

The newly formed Prosperity Party under the leadership of Ahmed appears to hark back to a past of state centralisation and homogenisation - a crude attempt that denies the complex cultural diversity of Ethiopia.

Ethiopia's cultural federalism was an attempt by the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to address the "national question". This was unchartered territory in Ethiopia and the move polarised Ethiopians and the marginalised alike.

Many in the...