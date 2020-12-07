Sierra Leone: UN Deputy Scribe to Visit Salone

13 November 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General (DSG), Ms. Amina J. Mohammed will arrive in Freetown, Sierra Leone on Saturday, 14 November 2020, for a two-day official visit as part of her solidarity mission to West Africa and the Sahel region, according to a press release from the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Freetown.

The release states that the DSG is visiting Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Mali and Sierra Leone to hold discussions on how to Build Back Better their economies post-COVID-19.

The DSG will explore, in consultation with governments, development partners, and civil society organizations, how to mobilize international support in three areas deemed critical to building a better future for Africa, and for the world: financing for sustainable development; COVID-19 socio-economic response & recovery for a better, sustainable and equitable future for all, and; social cohesion, community resilience & protecting people: a new social contract.

For Sierra Leone, according to the release, the DSG, hopes to look at progress towards strengthening existing peace and stability through the Sustainable Development Goals including socio-economic response and recovery, the contribution of the extractive industry, and addressing issues of gender-based violence.

Ms. Mohammed will interact with key development stakeholders and partners in the country, including the Government of Sierra Leone, the donor community, and some beneficiaries of development activities.

"Due to COVID-19, her interactions will be in blended form--virtual and physical interactions adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The DSG is also scheduled to visit the 2017 Landslide Stabilization Site where a community dialogue on women's role in environmental sustainability will also take place."

Members of the DSG's delegation include, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and Ms. Hannah Tetteh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU), and Babatunde A. Ahonsi, the UN Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone.

Copyright © 2020 Concord Times.

