South Africa: Activists Implore President Ramaphosa Not to Sign Controversial Traditional Courts Bill Into Law

On Wednesday 2 December, the National Council of Provinces passed the contentious Traditional Courts Bill which rural and land activists have hotly contested because it does not have an opt-out clause. The bill was supported by seven provinces but rejected by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. The report on the bill was tabled by the Select Committee on Security and Justice on 25 November.

If the Traditional Courts Bill (TCB) passes through the National Assembly and is signed into law by the president, it will mean that everyone living in rural areas will be under the geographical jurisdiction of traditional leaders presiding over traditional courts, meaning there will be no voluntary affiliation.

This not only contravenes customary law, but also enforces a parallel legal system which is unconstitutional. Activists say that Sections 30 and 31 of the Constitution provide persons with the right to participate in a cultural life of their choosing. The bill effectively undermines this right by failing to expressly include the choice to opt out of traditional courts.

Speaking to Maverick Citizen, director of the Land and Accountability Research Centre Nolundi Luwaya said:

"The passing of the TCB without the opt-out clause is a real setback for...