South Africa: The Old New Dawn Was a Failure - South Africa Needs a New New Dawn

3 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Andrew Ihsaan Gasnolar

The general mood of South Africans as 2020 draws to a close is one of jaded disillusionment. Millions continue to be excluded from economic activity and the economic repercussions of Covid-19 have continued to push many more millions into the exclusionary cycle of unemployment and poverty. It's time for action, not words.

A question that bothers all South Africans is simply whether life is better today than it was a year ago, especially at this time of year. The administration of Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has struggled to fulfil the promise and expectations of the New Dawn.

The ascent of Ramaphosa within the African National Congress was never about providing a compelling proposition for the ANC branches, but rather about the desperate need within the governing party to find a reasonable alternative to Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Mhlanganyelwa Zuma.

The deal-making and manoeuvrings of that national elective conference within the governing party inevitably led to the executive leadership structure being a reflection of the indecision, inaction and myopic outlook of a splintered political party.

The impact of Covid-19 and the economic repercussions continue to push more people either into poverty, or further entrench inequality, poverty and unemployment in South Africa.

After a bruising...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

