Nigeria: New #EndSARS - Protesters Will Be Dealt With Decisively - Cross River CP Warns

Calabar — The Cross River Police has vowed to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who gather with the intent to protest or carry out any procession in the state.

In a press release by the Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, on Monday, the CP warned that no form of gathering, protest or procession would be allowed.

He said: "The Cross River State Police Command wishes to draw the attention of the general public against any gathering, procession or protest in Cross River as some unscrupulous individuals or group of persons are planning to embark on another similar destructive and fierce EndSARS protest that left unsuspecting and law-abiding citizens into repeated wanton destruction in the State.

"The Command has actionable intelligence that certain individuals or groups have concluded plans to entice innocent Citizens, especially youths, into their planned protest which is proposed to commence today Monday 7th December 2020 at strategic locations in the State.

"Consequently, the Command wishes to reiterate that the memories of the government of Cross River State, private entrepreneurs and security families still laments in losses recorded on the occasion of the recent EndSARS protesters which was highly condemned.

"It's on the above, the Cross River State Police Command, therefore, caution those who might want to hide under EndSARS protest to spark another catastrophic impact with intent to cause chaos in the state.

"They must refrain from such unprofitable evil venture as the Police and other security agencies will not fold their hands while individuals or groups Mastermind another violence and absolute freedom of individuals in the state.

The statement further read: "In the same vein, the Command equally warns parents and guardians to caution and discourage their Children/Wards from being used for any act, gathering or protest capable of causing mayhem in the state.

"At this juncture, the Command wishes to State crystal clear that any unlawful assembly, procession or protest will be ethically subdued in line with the provisions of the extant laws," he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria