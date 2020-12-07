Nigeria: #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Award - Nominations Now Open!!!

Blog

Nigeria, just like the rest of the world, is grappling with COVID-19 and journalists have played the critical role of providing public health updates, combating misinformation and supplying entertainment to help people cope with the virus's impact.

The Nigerian media has proved to be a valuable force in covering issues around the COVID-19 pandemic, providing information, building knowledge about epidemics preparedness, raising awareness about Nigeria's epidemics preparedness level and what can be done to improve it and, changing attitudes towards epidemics preparedness.

We are therefore, thrilled to announce the first #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Award which aims to recognize journalists who have had an impact by producing evidence-based and accurate reporting of epidemic preparedness in Nigeria.

The award will be in 4 categories:

Print/Digital news

Radio

Television

Social media

Criteria for Nomination

Print and broadcast journalists and social media influencers are eligible for nomination if they have written an article, produced a radio or television show or written a social media post that meets the following criteria:

Length of submission

a. Written English articles of minimum 650 words in length published in print or digital news platform

b. Radio/TV show that is 30 minutes or longer

c. Social media post of minimum 350 words in length

Frequency

a. Print and Digital: Must have written and published 2 or more articles on the topics below.

b. Radio and TV: Must have produced 2 or more shows on the topics below

c. Social Media: Must have published 3 or more posts on the topics below.

The nominated article, show or social media post should cover the following and must have been published or aired between the period of December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020:

Budget and Funding: Stories that reflect the amount of funding available, funding gaps and appropriate next steps.

Awareness: Stories that build an Active Citizenship for Health - improve community awareness on infectious diseases while itemizing roles of citizens in demanding increased funding for epidemic preparedness.

Nomination Process

Awards nominations can be submitted online: https://nhwat.ch/3nW1iLK

Journalists, readers, media institutions or interested others such as civil society and academia may submit nominations.

Each valid nomination must contain the name of the nominee, verifiable details of the published article(s) or show(s), their media affiliation(s), the contact information (Email and phone number) of the nominee.

Nomination closes on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Winners will be announced at an award ceremony on Friday, January 22, 2021.