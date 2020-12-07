Kenya: Hope for Basketball Talents in Kibra As New Court Built

6 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

The development of basketball talents in Kibra slums in Nairobi received a boost following the launch of a new basketball court in the area.

The court, which has been built to international standards by the US based Centre for Transforming Missions at a tune of Sh 5.2million, is situated at the Raila Education Centre.

It was unveiled on Saturday by Rosemary Odinga, the daughter of former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, whom the institution has been named after.

"The court will enhance networking and nurture young talent not only in Kibra, but in Kenya as a whole. Let us embrace sports as a channel that can be used to effect positive change in our communities by creating more spaces such as this one to promote local talents," said Rosemary during the launch.

The basketball court is the fourth that the US based organisation, that operates in 48 countries, has built in Kibra.Two are situated at Soweto Academy Primary School, while the other is at Little Prince Primary School.

Paul Ojera, the Principal of Raila Education Centre, said their next plan is to establish a spectators' area around the court and to install floodlights so that teams can play even in the night. He said the organisation's long-term goal is to build 16 basketball courts of the same standard in Kibra, with a view of turning the place into a basketball hub.

"There is no doubt that this place (Kibra) is blessed with talent. The idea is to keep children busy by nurturing them to turn this place into a basketball hub," said Ojera.

He said that while the courts have been built inside schools, they will be open to everyone in the area to nurture their talents.

"No person in Kibra will be limited from using the courts. All that will be required is for them to make arrangements with the schools," he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

