Tanzania: Taekwondo in Training for 2024 Olympics

6 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yasinta Amos, Arusha

TA N Z A N I A Taekwondo Federation (TTF) has started training martial artists ahead of the 2024 Olympics Games of France and 2028 Olympics of the United States.

The martial artists, according to the federation are being trained in schools for the long range mission.

The federation has hatched the programme through which martial arts training will be impacted to pupils of Public Primary Schools across the country ready for the two future Olympics Games.

President of TTF, Ramoudh Ally said here that the federation now targets young artists in order to groom green martial artists and empower for the future international Taekwondo competitions.

"We are in talks with the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) as well as the Korean Embassy so that they may provide us with Taekwondo experts who will train our trainer towards that objective; including initiating exchange products," stated Ally.

Tanzania, according to Ally, has already started preparing a Taekwondo team for the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in Paris, France and the artists are expected to be groomed right from Primary Schools.

Also the TTF is launching new standardized Taekwondo Syllabus which now replaces all the old manuals.

This new benchmark is in line with the World Taekwondo Federation's latest requirements. Later there will be the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, United States where again Tanzania wants to send a taekwondo team, which means the participants need to be young athletes aged 9 years now who will be 17 years by then.

Last year, a physically challenged student from Arusha flew to Rabat to participate in the African Taekwondo and ParaTaekwondo Olympic qualification tournament for Tokyo 2020 Japan, taking place in Morocco.

The teenager, Samwel Kivuyo, a Form Four student at Edmund Rice Secondary School here, was presented with the National Flag as he departed from Kilimanjaro International Airport, last year, accompanied by his trainer, Master Richard Kitolo, who is also the technical director for Tanzania Taekwondo Federation.

