Tanzania: Stanbic Wins Bank of the Year 2020 Award

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has been named by the Banker Magazine as the country's 'Bank of the Year 2020' for meeting clients' needs during Covid-19 challenge.

While selecting the winner, The Banker's judging panel placed particular emphasis on which banks have led the way in meeting client needs and maintaining resilience in the face of the pandemic.

At the height of the pandemic, Stanbic Bank undertook a range of initiatives including; offering debt relief to businesses and individual clients to cushion them from the impacts of Covid -19 pandemic.