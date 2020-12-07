Tanzania: CRDB to Cultivate Saving Culture in Children

6 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

CRDB Bank has set aside 30m/- in prize to cultivate culture of saving for those opening children accounts, under a special camping dubbed 'Tumekusoti Ada'.

The prize will be given to children whose account, under Junior Jumbo, aiming at encouraging their parents or guardians to save little by little to warrant their kids achieve their education goals.

Launching the campaign, the CRDB Head of Consumer Banking Stephen Adili, expected to last up to end month, said they have set aside 30m/- as awards for 20 children where each child will win 1.5m/-.

"The aim of this promotion is to encourage parents to build a culture of saving for their children, but also in order to bring more motivation," Mr Adili told reporters over the weekend.

Mr Adili said many parents have been finding it difficult to pay their children's fees as they lack a culture of saving.

The situation has led many children to delay returning to school or joining new schools due to lack of basic necessities including fees.

"We have a special account to help customers save for children, named Junior Jumbo's account," Mr Adili said.

The account has less charges like monthly deductions fee while also offers interest benefits to holders.

The lender emphasized on its commitment to providing education to parents to help them live the dreams of their children by enabling them to get a better education.

To participate in the "Tumekusoti Ada" promotion, the parent or guardian should have a "Junior Jumbo" and regularly saved or taught them to save.

"A parent can deposit money to the account using the bank various outlets such as branch, Agency, or transferring money from SimBanking or Internet banking or from mobile networks," Mr Adili said.

The promotion is part of the continuation of 'Jipe Tano' campaign, which started some two months ago.

The CRDB Head of Marketing, Joseline Kamuhanda, has so far awarded a total of 20m/- to more than 3,000 winners with more than 50,000 accounts open under Jipe Tano promotion.

"We are very grateful to the customers for continuing to trust their bank. These achievements show how Tanzanians have found the motivation to save through this Jipe Tano campaign,"said Ms Joseline.

Ms Joseline attributed the success of Jipe Tano to "Tupo Mtaani Kwako" programme also run by the bank which aims to provide education on the various services offered by CRDB including SimAccount, SimBanking, and CRDB Agents.

Read the original article on Daily News.

