Tanzania: JPM Mourns Fallen Judge Nsekela

6 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has joined the judicial fraternity in mourning the passing of the Commissioner of Ethics Secretariat Justice (rtd) Harold Nsekela.

Dr Magufuli sent his condolences to the family, Ethics Secretariat's staff and the court of Tanzania following the sudden demise of Judge Nsekela.

The Head of State said through his twitter account that he had been saddened by the death of Judge Nsekela who served his country diligently.

He said the late Nsekela will be remembered for his distinguished service, truthfulness, hardworking, patriotism and his respect for all.

"I'm deeply saddened by the news on the passing on of the Commissioner of Ethics, Judge (rtd) Nsekela. I would like to send my condolences to his family, Ethics Commission staff and the Court of Tanzania in general," wrote the President.

Judge (rtd) Nsekela was born on October 21, 1944.

He studied laws at the University of East Africa and graduated in 1968 with Hons. He later went for Master of Laws in 1970 at Yale University in USA.

From 1968 to 1970, he served as the tutorial assistant, faculty of Law at the University of East Africa. Also from 1971 to 1974 he taught Law at the Faculty of Law, University of Dar es Salaam.

Moreover, from 1975 to 1976, Judge (rtd) Nsekela taught Banking Law at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM).

From 1976 to May 1977, he worked in various capacities at the Tanzania Legal Corporation, subsequently heading the Corporation as Chief Corporation Counsel from 1986.

This was a Public Organisation charged with the responsibility of providing legal services to all Public Corporations in Tanzania.

He was appointed a Judge of the High Court of Tanzania in May 1977 and in February 2003, he was appointed a Justice of the Court of Appeal of Tanzania.

In November 2006, he was appointed a Judge of the East African Court of Justice and in July 2008, he was appointed Judge, Appellate Division and Vice -President of EACJ.

Moreover from November 2008 to June 2014 he served as the President of the East African Court of Justice. He was appointed the Commissioner f Ethics from December, 2016.

