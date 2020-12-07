Western Sahara: Sahrawi Army Continues Attacks Against Moroccan Army Bases for 24th Consecutive Day

6 December 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlou (Liberated Territories) — The Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) continued, Saturday and Sunday, its intensive attacks against Moroccan military bases behind the Wall of Shame, said the Ministry of defense in its statement number 24.

The units of the SPLA continued, on Saturday, their strikes "against the positions of the enemy in the region of Rous Oudiat S'dida (sector of Farsia) and Aklibat Aakaya (sector of Auserd)".

On Sunday, the statement added, "SPLA units attacked Moroccan military positions in the Oum D'guen region (Bekkari sector) and Farsia."

These bombings also targeted the positioning points of the Moroccan occupation soldiers in the regions of Fedret Laghrab and the north of Dirt (Haouza sector), as well as in the Tenouched region (Mehbes sector).

The SPLA carries out intense attacks on Moroccan army positions since the violation of the ceasefire agreement by the occupation forces that attacked unarmed Sahrawi civilians during a peaceful demonstration in El Guerguerart.

Read the original article on SPS.

