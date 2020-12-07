Morocco: Covid-19 - Morocco Records 2,919 New Cases, 3,608 Recoveries Over Past 24 Hours

Rabat — Morocco has recorded 2,919 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 3,608 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 379,657 while the number of cured people increases to 331,301, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 87.3%.

A total of 61 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 6,245, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.6%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (19), Souss-Massa (15), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (9), the Oriental (5), Fez-Meknes (3), Marrakech-Safi (4), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2), Laayoune Sakia Lhamra (2), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (799), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (629), Marrakech-Safi (337), Souss-Massa (317), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (239), the Oriental (161), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (124), Laayoune Sakia Lhamra (118), Guelmim-Oued Noun (84), Fez-Meknes (73), Draa-Tafilalet (26) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (12).

The total number of excluded cases following negative tests rises to 3,694,794 since the start of the outbreak, including 12,781 in the past day.

The number of active cases has reached 42,111, including 940 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.