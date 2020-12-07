Africa: Sahrawi Conflict Is African Issue, Morocco Undermines Efforts to Silencing Guns, Confirms President Gali

6 December 2020
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou (Liberated Territories) — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Mohamed Abdelaziz, said the conflict between the Saharawi Republic and Moroccan Kingdom is an African issue, adding that Morocco is obstructing the continental efforts to silencing the guns.

Speaking at the AU virtual summit on Silencing the Guns, the Saharawi President confirmed that the African Union is not only a partner of the United Nations in the efforts to resolve the Saharawi-Moroccan conflict, but rather a direct responsible concerned, before others, with speeding up the resolution of this African cause and end the last manifestations of colonialism in the continent.

Saharawi President indicated that finding African solutions to African issues is a fundamental objective guided the founding fathers of our continent, and endorsed by the African Union in its historical declaration of 2013 marking the 50th anniversary of establishment.

In front of this new grave aggression, stated President Gali, the Saharawi Republic, a founding member of the African Union, urgently demands that our neighbor, the Kingdom of Morocco, fully comply with the objectives and principles of the Constitutive Act, it signed and ratified without reservation after joining the Union.

He, in relevant context, considered that ending Morocco's illegal military occupation of parts of national soil of the Saharawi Republic is the path of justice and legitimacy, and the right way ensuring peace and stability in the region and contributing to achieve the goals of the African continent in creating the appropriate circumstances for comprehensive development.

Copyright © 2020 Sahara Press Service.

