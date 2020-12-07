Western Sahara: President of Republic Strongly Condemns Morocco's New Aggression Against SADR Sovereignty

Bir Lahlou (Liberated Territories) — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Gali, has strongly condemned the new aggression carried out by the Moroccan Kingdom against the national sovereignty of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR).

Addressing the AU 14th extraordinary virtual session on Silencing the Guns, President Gali condemned Morocco's attempts to confiscate the Saharawi people's right to self-determination and independence, considering it "a total breach" of the international legitimacy, notably of which the requirements of the AU Constitutive Act and UN Charter.

Taking note of the theme of this summit Silencing the Guns: creating conducive conditions for Africa's Development, the Saharawi Republic regrets to inform you of the outbreak of armed confrontation again between the Saharawi Republic and the Kingdom of Morocco since November 13th, 2020 as a consequence of Morocco's flagrant and declared violation to the ceasefire agreement, said the Secretary General of the Polisario Front.

Mr. Gali highlighted that the SADR is not only in a state of a legitimate self-defense, but rather in an unyielding defense of the principles clearly outlined in the AU Constitutive Act, which prohibits the use of force or threat to use force among Member States.

Saharawi President seized the opportunity to urge the African Union to shoulder responsibility in putting an end to such unprecedented grave violation by Morocco, adding that the failure to deter Morocco would threaten to undermine a fundamental pillar of peace, security and stability in the continent, which is the principle of respecting the existing borders upon independence.

POLISARIO Secretary General underlined that the international community, notably of which international and continental organizations and various courts among others, considers, since the 1960s, Morocco as "an occupying power", and thus recognizes the inalienable right of the Saharawi people to self-determination and independence and recognizes the legal nature of the Saharawi cause as a matter of decolonization.

He recalled that a wise men committee, consisted of African heads of states, developed the famous Resolution 104, endorsed by the African Unity Organization in 1983 before being adopted by the UN in 1984 and 1985 to become the cornerstone of the UN/AU Settlement Plan of 1991.

President Gali went on saying that the Saharawi people sincerely and seriously responded and cooperated with those efforts, out of its sincere will and desire to establishing durable and just peace in the region and entire Africa.

"The Saharawi people was surprised, not only by the failure of the international community to fulfill its obligations nor Morocco's denial of its commitments, but also by France's overt effort to influence the Security Council in order to derail the peace process, and thus trying to deny the right of our people to establish its state on the entire national territory," stated the President of the Republic.