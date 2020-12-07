Zimbabwe: Passion Java Names New Born Son Twabam

Controversial cleric Passion Java has attached his popular tag phrase, Twabam, as his newly born son's name.

Java revealed the news in a recent Instagram post where he also tasked his legion of fans to guess Twabam's second name.

Wrote Java;

"Besides the 1st name Twabam Java, what do you think is my baby boy's name?"

Twabam is Java's fourth child.

Java is not the first one to torch a storm over child naming. Last year, popular Zimdancehall crooner, Obey "Tocky Vibes" Makamure left tongues wagging when he named his son after a just-released album called Chamakuvangu.

However, according to Tocky, the name was trashed when nurses protested against it.