Nigeria: 178 Street Beggars Arrested in Kano

7 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 178 suspects in Kano metropolis for violating the law against street begging from September to November 2020.

The Commander-General of the board, Mr Harun Ibn-Sina, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

"The suspects were arrested along Alu Avenue, Dan'agundi, Taludu, Race Course, Sharada, Kofar Mazugal in the city.

"Among those arrested 102 were females, while 76 were males.

"The board will continue to arrest beggars who refuse to abide by the law.

"Street begging has been reduced in the state since the board began its operations against offenders," he said.

He said the board will make sure that the state became totally free from street begging in the nearest future.

The Commander-General also said that those arrested had been screened, saying that first time offenders will be handed over to their relatives.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.