Nigeria: Court Sentences Trader to 11 Months Imprisonment for Stealing N69,000

7 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

A Grade I Area Court, Karu Abuja, on Monday, sentenced a trader, Ossai Nnabuike to 11 months imprisonment for stealing the sum of N69,000 belonging to his trader partner.

The Judge, Maiwada Inuwa sentenced Nnabuike after he pleaded guilty to the crime.

Inuwa however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N25, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the convict, Ossai Nnabuike of Army Housing Estate, Kurudu, Abuja on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, sold two bags of rice for his co-trader who was not at the shop.

Adeyanju said that after the sales, the customers entrusted the sum of N69, 000 being payment for the two bags of rice and the convict converted the money to his personal use.

Adeyanju said the matter was reported at the Karu Police Station by Rashidat Taofeek, of No 36, Dagbana street, Jikwoyi, Abuja.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Pentagon Announces Trump Order to Withdraw Forces from Somalia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.