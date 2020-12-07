Uganda: NRM's Lumumba Tests Positive for Covid-19 As Cases Rise to 22,499

7 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba has tested positive for COVID-19 as Uganda's cases on Saturday rose to 22,499.

The NRM party national treasurer, Ms Rose Namayanja told journalists in Kampala that Ms Lumumba tested positive on Saturday, six days after she had been in self-isolation following the positive results of her handlers early last week.

Ms Namanyanja explained that Ms Lumumba was negative a week earlier but when her handlers tested positive a week later, the medical practitioners directed her to stay in quarantine until her samples were picked.

She said Lumumba is asymptomatic and is currently in self-isolation while she gets medication and her condition is not worrying as she is able to work online.

She appealed to the general public to be cautious and observe the standard operating procedures, especially during this time of political campaigns by washing hands and continue wearing masks.

To the medical practitioners, the party treasurer asked them to do thorough sensitization of the public in case one tests positive of what they are supposed to do such as preventive measures and precautions.

Ms Namanyanja's address to the media came just hours before Ministry of Health confirmed 311 new infections as virus cases rose to 22,499.

At least 206 people have succumbed to Covid-19 since March this year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.

This is not the first time officials at the NRM secretariat are testing positive for Covid-19. In July 2020, Lumumba confirmed to journalists that two key staff had tested positive and had been admitted to hospital for proper care.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved.

