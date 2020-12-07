Morocco: Some Take Advantage of Freedom in Morocco to Serve Personal Interests, Undermine Institutions and Officials (Head of Judicial Police)

6 December 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — There are in Morocco those who take advantage of freedom and the climate of democracy that prevail in the Kingdom to serve personal interests and undermine institutions and officials , said the central director of the judicial police, Mohamed Dkhissi.

If Morocco has undergone major transformations in the field of rights and freedoms, under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, no one can grant himself the right to take advantage of this situation to make defamatory statements undermining people's dignity, Dkhissi pointed out in an interview with M24, the TV channel of the Moroccan News Agency (MAP).

Morocco is a pioneering model at the regional and international levels in the area of security cooperation, as evidenced by its active participation in efforts to fight against extremism, terrorism, organized crime and transnational crimes, he underlined.

He stressed, in this regard, that among the priorities of the Directorate General of National Security (DGSN) there is the strengthening and promotion of international, Arab and African cooperation, through liaison officers, international organizations, judicial police, the Arab Council of Interior Ministers and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Commenting the development of the human resources of the DGSN, Dkhissi underscored the importance of women's skills, which actively contribute to the efforts made by the General Directorate in various sectors and fields, which has made it possible to hold management positions in several structures of the DGSN, as is the case with the National Laboratory for Scientific and Technical Police and the Central service for the fight against cybercrime.

Dkhissi also underlined the role of women in the management of the lockdown period, imposed as part of the fight against the spread of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), noting that the DGSN has mobilized, in an efficient and serious manner, to secure cities and all vital services.

The Central Director of the Judicial Police said, in this regard, that 880,000 contraventions were recorded and 160 people were brought to justice for involvement in spreading fake news.

