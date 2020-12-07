Morocco: DGSN Has Undergone Radical Changes As Part of Moralization and Modernization of Public Police Service (Head of Judicial Police)

6 December 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has undergone radical changes since 2015 as part of the modernization and moralization of the public police service, said the Central Director of the judicial police, Mohamed Dkhissi.

In an interview with M24, the TV channel of the Moroccan News Agency (MAP), Dkhissi underlined that since the appointment in May 2015 of the Director General of National Security, the DGSN has experienced radical changes with an accelerated pace within the framework of the moralization the public police service and the modernization of all its structures, in addition to its strengthening by highly qualified human resources in all areas.

These deep changes experienced by the DGSN take place within the framework of the important strategic transformations that have taken place in all national constitutional institutions since the accession of HM King Mohammed VI to the Throne, he explained.

In this regard, he shed light on the major projects launched by the DGSN, in particular the new headquarters of the Directorate, for which HM King Mohammed VI had launched the construction works, as well as other infrastructures such as the new headquarters of the National Judicial Police Brigade and the National Scientific and Technical Police Laboratory.

He also mentioned the opening of new headquarters of police prefectures, districts, police stations and security districts, which meet the high public service standards.

Dkhissi also referred to the reforms and changes that have benefited the human resources of the DGSN, including the acceleration of the rate of advancement, as well as the total transparency marking the competitive entrance examinations to the various police cycles.

