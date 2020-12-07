Morocco: Case of Suspended Police Officer Wahiba Kharchich Relating to Allegations of Sexual Harassment Has Passed All Judicial Stages (Official)

Rabat — The case of the suspended police officer Wahiba Kharchich relating to allegations of sexual harassment has passed all judicial stages, said the central director of the Judicial Police, Mohamed Dkhissi.

The suspended officer spoke of the sexual harassment case against Aziz Boumehdi, head of prefectural security in 2016, when she was heard about her complaint against several police officers, the head of the district and his elements, in addition to members of the communication cell of the city of El Jadida, in addition to a complaint against a neighbor whom she accuses of sexual harassment and attempted rape, Dkhissi said in an interview with M24, MAP's TV channel.

He added, in this regard, that Wahiba Kharchich, who joined the ranks of the national security in 2003, requested in 2016 an audience with the head of the prefectural security, Aziz Boumehdi, who received her in the presence of officials and listened to her complaint.

The security official recalled that the suspended officer was the subject, during the period of her internship, of several warning remarks following the violation of the rules of discipline and was warned about non-respect of her colleagues and pedagogical and trainer executives, before receiving a warning in 2014 after assaulting a colleague on a mission, in the Azemmour police district.

After having undertaken all the legal and administrative procedures required in this case, the administrative service of the city of El Jadida sent its conclusions to the General Directorate of National Security, before the General Inspectorate intervened to listen to the suspended officer, Dkhissi said.

The case of sexual harassment, which she claims to go back to 2014, he added, was submitted to the director general of national security and to the administrative police directorate, because it does not only concerns the administrative aspect which the General Inspectorate is responsible for, but it also took on the aspect of an offense.

Dkhissi said the written instructions he received from the director of national security indicate that the law must be enforced and no one should be spared. Hence, he asked the National Judicial Police Brigade to open an investigation after informing the relevant prosecutor's office and listening to all parties, in accordance with the law.

The General Prosecutor, he underlined, ordered to listen to the suspended officer, before the report of the judicial police was submitted to the prosecutor, who listened to the head of prefectural security , Aziz Boumehdi, because the General Prosecutor is considered a senior officer of the judicial police. He thus decided to initiate the prosecution and referred the security official to the investigating judge who listened to him and at the end of the investigation, ruled the non-prosecution.

The prosecution and the defense of the person concerned appealed against this decision of the investigating judge, which decision of non-prosecution was confirmed, recalled Mr. Dkhissi, adding that the case was subsequently brought to cassation and here again, the decision of the investigating judge was upheld.

The comptroller general and head of the prefectural security of El Jadida, Aziz Boumehdi, who did not benefit from any privilege in this case, called on the services of two lawyers without any intervention from the administration and he himself paid the two lawyers, as confirmed by the check for the amounts of fees signed by him, he said.

Regarding the allegations relating to the non-listening of witnesses, Dkhissi said that the instructions said that the suspended officer should be heard alone and all the procedures were applied by the public prosecutor and the judge of instruction.

He added that the investigating judge listened to the night guard and underlined in his investigation that he was not present at the place where the woman claims to have been the subject of sexual harassment, while the witness that she says he has been threatened, is a convict with multiple criminal records (drug trafficking, running a brothel, incitement to debauchery...) who did not appear before the judge of instruction.

Regarding her maid, who had testified in a similar case, she did not appear before the magistrate and as for the individual who published a video tape in which he claims that he was offered bribes, no one prevented it, said Mr. Dkhissi, who recalled that there is in Morocco a direct line with the presidency of the public prosecutor which makes it possible to communicate with it to arrest the corrupted person in flagrante delicto.

Regarding the allegations that the prefect in question enjoys privileges, Mr. Dkhissi stressed that these assertions are false, insofar as he did not benefit from any privilege and he was treated like all citizens within the framework of the rule of law, adding that the statements according to which he is the son-in-law of the Director General of National Security are also baseless.

Dkhissi said that following the examination of the video tape in which the suspended officer claims to have been threatened with the kidnapping of her daughter, near the Casa-Port train station, while she was going to court, it emerges that these facts are supposed to have taken place in Casablanca and here, any ordinary citizen who has lost his way can turn to the police officers present at the scene to ask for directions and if necessary, denounce the two individuals who threaten him, thus leading to their arrest.

"Here I am speaking of the ordinary citizen and not of a police officer who has a perfect knowledge of the measures and procedures", he said, adding that even if this turns out to be difficult, there is always the possibility of calling the 19 hotline telephone and present herself as a police officer facing threats, especially since the judicial police are on site and patrol the avenues, in addition to the district police with territorial jurisdiction, while she says she went from Casablanca to El Jadida and was received by the Deputy Public Prosecutor, before going into a hysterical state, fainting and being transferred to hospital.

After receiving correspondence from the public prosecutor's office, she was contacted and summoned by the judicial police appointed by the General Prosecutor, but she indicated that she was in a state which did not allow her to be present before Monday, that is after four or five days. On Monday, she refused to make any statement on the pretext that she was taking medication that could affect her, noting that she could not make any statement until her complete recovery, which was accepted by the judicial police, he said.

Then, he underlined, the person concerned presented a medical certificate of 21 days, a second of 30 days then a third of 30 days, that is a total of 81 days after the accident and when she came and after being listened to, she claimed that her husband was receiving phone calls from anonymous people who sent him several pictures, as she claimed that her phone was under surveillance and was tracking her movements in Benguerir and Marrakech.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Morocco Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Dkhissi said that the judicial police applied all the procedures in accordance with the instructions of the competent public prosecutor's office, noting in this regard that the examination of her telephone number revealed, through geolocation, that it has never been in Benguerir, but was moving between the cities of El Jadida and Casablanca, while she was in Morocco.

In addition, all legal and technical procedures concerning this complaint were finalized before being submitted to the public prosecutor, he said.

In connection with her statement before the judicial police officer who questioned her about the two people she claims to have threatened her, Mr. Dkhissi said that she did not retain anything from their description, which is abnormal coming from a police officer, even less from an official in charge of a cell for victims of violence, knowing that those who work in these cells benefit from a capacity for listening, observation and precision and do not neglect any detail. It is therefore not normal for an officer to claim that she was the victim of a threat from two people in front of the train station at 12 p.m. or 1 p.m., without remembering either their description or what distinguished them.

Regarding the professional career of the person concerned, Mr. Dkhissi said that in 2017, she benefited from 300 days of leave by presenting medical certificates and that she made 4 work stoppages during the year 2019.