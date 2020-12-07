Tanzania Exports to Indonesia Up By 10pc

INDONESIA looks forward to expanding its scope of trading with Tanzania by utilising all available opportunities for economic interests of the two countries.

The move will also play a key part in cementing further bilateral ties that the two countries are enjoying in strengthening economic diplomacy.

Indonesian Ambassador to Tanzania, Prof Ratlan Pardede, made a statement during the 4th appreciation night for Tanzania-Indonesia Business Partners held in Dar es Salaam recently.

He was of the view that there were many business opportunities among the two countries that were yet to be exploited, assuring the embassy's readiness to work closely with Tanzanians business persons and authorities.

Speaking on trade volume between the two countries between January 2019 and September 2020, the envoy said there was a noted decrease in exports of Indonesian products to Tanzania by 15 per cent from $194.3m in 2019 to $164.3m in 2020.

On the other hand, exports of Tanzania to Indonesia have increased by about 10 per cent from $12.6m in 2019 to $13.9m in 2020.

"These numbers are not representing the real potential of trade relationship between Indonesia and Tanzania. We need to learn more and create possible economic cooperation for both countries to create more opportunities," said Prof Pardede.

Currently, Indonesia's main exports to Tanzania are edible crude palm oil, machinery parts, chemical products, paper and garments, while the Far East country imports cloves, cotton, tobacco, cocoa, copper and ground nuts from Tanzania.

"For this reason, Indonesia stands ready to do more trade with Tanzania. In this case, the embassy will encourage the two countries to embark on a new page of trade cooperation through the establishment of a preferential trade agreement," he added.

Speaking at the event, the guest of honour, Zanzibar Minister of State in the President's Office (Investment and Economic Affairs) Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga welcomed more investors from Indonesia to Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania, a move that would not only boost economy, but also trade at large.

He assured the government's continued bold commitment of smoothing the investment climate for the sake of attracting more investors and effectively utilising opportunities in a win-win situation.

"The government is always ready to work closely with investors and it has been addressing challenges hindering foreign investments," said the minister.

Mr Soraga commended the embassy for recognising business partners of the two countries.

"Over the past four years, appreciation nights focused on consolidating efforts with a view to rallying business partners in Indonesia and Tanzania to join forces in pushing forward business and economic partnerships for mutual benefits," he noted.