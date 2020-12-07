Tanzania: Lwandamina in His First Assignment Against Gwambina

AZAM coach George Lwandamina will face his first fixture at the helm of the club against debutants Gwambina FC in a tricky fixture set at Gwambina Stadium in Misungwi, Mwanza today.

People are anxious to see how the Zambian trainer who has signed a one year contract to serve the club will perform this afternoon versus a team which is not easy especially when playing at their backyard.

In the past three matches, Azam have salvaged only one point garnered from their 1-1 draw against Biashara United at Karume Stadium in Musoma from possible nine points which they could have collected had they won all the three fixtures.

The bad weather at the Ice cream makers team began to be felt after losing 1-0 to KMC and suffered the same deficit against Young Africans, the outcome which saw them breaking working relationship with then coach Aristica Cioaba.

However, for Lwandamina, he is not new in the Mainland Premier League as he enjoyed a successful spell during his coaching tenure at Yanga hence, he is aware of many teams trading in the top flight league.

For him, Gwambina is rather a new side since by the time he was trading at Yanga, the Mwanza based club were not yet in the top contest as they only got promoted last season.

The leadership of Azam has already described him as the right individual to take them further into the league while insisting that their target of winning the title at the end of the season remains unchanged.

With 16 points in the bag from 12 games, Gwambina will be interested to stamp a victory from today's encounter so as to get a chance of ascending at the log by pocketing maximum points.

They lately accommodate eleventh slot and have won four games, lose four matches and stamping two draws in the process as such, sport stakeholders are yet to see the real Gwambina which were invincible in the First Division League (FDL).

Their current top goal scorer is Meshack Abraham who has netted six goals similar to Azam's striker Prince Dube who also has pumped in the same number of goals but he has been ruled out for six weeks due to injury.

Both of them are one goal down to the incumbent league top goal scorer John Bocco, who has seven goals to comfortably sit at the top of the scoring ladder.