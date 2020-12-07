Tanzania: Magistrates Urged to Shun Corrupt Practices

7 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

Principal Judge of the High Court of Tanzania, Dr Eliezer Feleshi, has directed all magistrates to refrain from corrupt practices and instead educate members of the public about the consequences of such acts.

Dr Feleshi gave such directives recently when opening training of 39 new magistrates, who were sworn in by Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, on November 27, 2020.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Information and Communication of the Judiciary of Tanzania, training was organised by the Judiciary of Tanzania in collaboration with the Institute of Judicial Administration (IJA) in Lushoto to build the capacity of magistrates.

"Corruption is the enemy of justice, you must reject and fear it like leprosy and be good ambassador. Provide education on the effects of corruption in our society because I believe you know corruption is bad," said the principal judge.

He said the Judiciary of Tanzania was fighting against acts of corruption and immorality of its employees as the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli, had been likening it to cancer and was fighting against it with his strength.

He urged the magistrates to hate corruption and protect not only their dignity, but also that of the Judiciary and even the nation as a whole.

"I believe even you do not want to lose your rights or those of your relatives due to corrupt practices," Dr Feleshi said.

He pointed out that he was not expecting the magistrates to commit offences because that would make members of the public lose trust in them.

Commenting on training, Dr Feleshi told the magistrates undergoing such training was an important opportunity and it was a good start towards the 100th anniversary of the High Court of Tanzania which would soon be launched by the Chief Justice.

According to him, the launch of the anniversary will be preceded by the 20th anniversary of the Lushoto Judicial Institute.

In another development, the principal judge commended the Judicial Service Commission and the Chief Justice for putting in place effective mechanisms to ensure the Commission employed competent magistrates.

For his part, Registrar of the Court of Appeal Kevin Mhina thanked the principal judge for his time and opening training of new magistrates. He urged them to adhere to ethics in the discharge of their duties.

