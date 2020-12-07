Southern Africa: Wins for Zambia, Malawi and Eswatini On Day of Cosafa U-20 AFCON Qualifiers

Zambia and Malawi completed narrow 1-0 wins to head Group B after the opening round of matches in the pool at the COSAFA Qualifiers for TOTAL U-20 AFCON, Mauritania 2021 on Friday.

There was also a victory for Eswatini in Group C on what was an intriguing but low-scoring second day of the competition.

A lone goal from Golden Mashata just past the hour-mark was enough for defending champions Zambia to see of Namibia in their first match.

Namibia failed to adequately clear a cross and when the ball fell to Mashata unmarked in the box, his powerful left-footed shot nestled in the bottom corner of the net.

The Young Brave Warriors tried to get back into the game, but failed to create clear-cut chances in the Zambia box.

Malawi left it late but they picked up a 1-0 victory over Comoros Islands to get their Group B campaign off to a solid start.

It looked as though the match was heading to a stalemate, but Malawi finally got the goal their place deserved when Yamikani Mologeni netted in the fourth minute of injury-time with almost the last kick of the game.

Malawi had more than double the number of shots than their opponents (15) and will be relieved the goal finally came.

Eswatini got their Group C campaign off to the perfect with a 1-0 win over Angola as Majahesibili Ndlovu got the only goal of the game on 77 minutes.

It came against the run of play, but Eswatini will not care as they managed to ride out late pressure from the Angolans.

Only the top team in each pool as well as best-placed runner-up advance to the semifinals, while the two finalists at this year's competition will win a place at the 2021 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

Saturday will be a rest day, but the teams are back in action on Sunday with three more matches.

Hosts South Africa will take on Lesotho (kick-off 15h30) in Group B, a familiar foe from the post with who they have made any epic battles in the past.

South Africa were held to a 2-2 draw by Zimbabwe in their opener, while Lesotho went down to Mozambique, meaning both sides will see this as a must-win fixture, which will add plenty more spice.

Before that, Mozambique take on Zimbabwe (12h30) knowing that a win would be a giant step towards the semifinals.

It won't come easy against the defending champion though against a Zimbabwe side who showed plenty of muscle and fight in their draw with South Africa.

Botswana will also make their bow in the tournament when they take on Angola in Group C (15h30). Another defeat for the Angolans would put them out of the competition, with even a draw not enough to advance.

You can follow all the action live with our stream on www.cosafa.tv or via our website, www.cosafa.com.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Group B

Malawi 1 (Mologeni 90') Comoros 0

Zambia 1 (Mashata 62') Namibia 0

Group C

Angola 0 Eswatini 1 (Ndlovu 77')

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

Group A

12h30 (10h30 GMT) - Mozambique vs Zimbabwe

15h30 (13h30 GMT) - Lesotho vs South Africa

Group C

15h30 (13h30 GMT) - Botswana vs Angola

STANDINGS

GROUP A P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Mozambique 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

South Africa 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1

Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1

Lesotho 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

GROUP B P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Malawi 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Zambia 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Comoros 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

GROUP C P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Eswatini 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3

Botswana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Angola 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

TOURNAMENT STATS

Matches Played: 5

Goals scored: 8

Biggest victory: Mozambique 1 Lesotho 0 (December 3); Malawi 1 Comoros 0 (December 4); Zambia 1 Namibia 0 (December 4); Angola 0 Eswatini 1 (December 4)

Most goals in a game: 4 - South Africa 2 Zimbabwe 2 (December 3)

GOALSCORERS

1 goal - Oswin Appollis (South Africa), Simon Cipriano (Mozambique), Mohlala Makola (South Africa), Golden Mashata (Zambia), Yamikani Mologeni (Malawi), Lexington Mujokoro (Zimbabwe), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (Zimbabwe), Majahesibili Ndlovu (Eswatini)