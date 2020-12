President Adama Barrow will start his nationwide tour.

The tour is called ' Meet the People Tour" and it is commencing at the provinces.

This tour is a constitutional requirement for the president of the Gambia to meet and exchange ideas with Gambians.

The journey is starting today, 7th December 2020 and ending on 7th January 2021.

There will be breaks during the tour such as Christmas and New Year days.