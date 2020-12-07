Gambia: An Alternative and Workable Scheme Is Better Than Threat

7 December 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Purchase of groundnuts

Government has the power to propose the enactment of laws and the issuing of regulations to ensure that the public interest is served. The groundnut sector is no exception.

A people centered government would indicate the world market price, gauges what its neighbours have established as domestic market price and then offer a better price to its farmers. Once it does that it would not have any reason to threaten anyone.

At the moment there is indication that the amount of D20,000 per tonne being offered by the government is lower than the sum of D22,000 plus being officially offered in Senegal and the sum of D26,000 being offered by Chinese companies.

It is therefore of significance for the Government of the Gambia to study these factors and come up with a coherent policy that would be backed by its farmers.

