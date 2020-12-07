Nigeria: Security Operatives Return to Lekki Toll Gate

7 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Witnesses and social media users report seeing dozens of security personnel in the early hours of Monday.

Some security operatives including police, soldiers and officers of the civil defence have stormed Lekki toll gate in Lagos state to prevent a second phase of #EndSARS protests.

Witnesses and social media users say they saw dozens of security personnel there in the early hours of Monday.

The state police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls for comments.

Also, military spokesperson, Sagir Musa did not respond to inquiries.

Before now, the security operatives and the federal government had warned against another phase of protests. The military maintained that it will repeat its earlier tactics if such protests hold again.

The nationwide protests against police brutality in October was later hijacked by hoodlums.

On October 20, soldiers shot at protesters at the Lekki toll gate, the epicentre of the protest, killing some.

The judicial panels of inquiries in different states are currently investigating previous cases of police brutality.

While this is ongoing, the federal government is clamping down on promoters of the protests by seizing their international passports, freezing their bank accounts, and arresting some individuals.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

