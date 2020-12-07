Africa: Newcomers Win As Moroccan League Kicks Off

The new 2020-21 season of the Moroccan Professional League "Botola Pro" kicked off this weekend, almost a month after seeing Raja crowned last season champions, after a tough competition with Wydad and RS Berkane.

Two games were played at the first day and saw two wins for the newcomers.

Newly promoted Chabab Mohammedia came home with a 2-0 victory over Moghreb Tetouan. Salaheddine Isharan came from the bvench to score after 80 minutes, and Ismail Mottaraji doubled the lead from the spot three minutes from time.

Meanwhile another promoted side, MAS Fez - who won the 2011 CAF Confederation Cup title - celebrated their comeback to Botola Pro with a 2-1 victory over FAR Rabat. Omar Girari scored in his own net before Alaeedine Ajaray made it 2-0 after 70 minutes. Radi Selim reduced the deficit from the spot.

All games are played behind closed doors as Royal Moroccan Football Federation measures to reduce the COVID-19 pandemic effects.